Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2021: IPAR,BBIG,NFLX

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.8%.

In company news, Inter Parfums (IPAR) gained 7.9% after the fragrance and cosmetics company reported an year-over-year increase in Q1 sales to $198.5 million, blowing past the $159.7 million analyst consensus. It also raised its FY21 earnings and sales forecasts above Street views.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) climbed 2.4% after announcing its purchase of software assets from Emmersive Entertainment and the launch of its EVNT Platform subsidiary, which will sell e-nonfungible tokens consisting of original artwork of prominent actors and sports personalities combined with exclusive access to digital events featuring those celebrities.

Netflix (NFLX) tumbled 7.1% after saying the pace of new subscribers joining its streaming television platform slowed to around 4 million during Q1 from almost 16 million new subscribers during the first three months of 2020, upstaging above-consensus Q1 results and an upbeat Q2 outlook.

