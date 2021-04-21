Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2021: DISH,AMZN,IPAR,BBIG,NFLX

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.3%.

In company news, DISH Network (DISH) climbed 11% after the satellite television provider said it has selected Amazon (AMZN) Web Services to build the first standalone, cloud-based 5G open radio access network in the US in addition to providing fully automated operations and business support systems as part of a new strategic collaboration between the companies. Amazon shares also were fractionally higher.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) gained 7.9% after the fragrance and cosmetics company reported an year-over-year increase in Q1 sales to $198.5 million, blowing past the $159.7 million analyst consensus. It also raised its FY21 earnings and sales forecasts above Street views.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) climbed 4.7% after announcing its purchase of software assets from Emmersive Entertainment and the launch of its EVNT Platform subsidiary, which will sell e-nonfungible tokens consisting of original artwork of prominent actors and sports personalities combined with exclusive access to digital events featuring those celebrities.

Among decliners, Netflix (NFLX) tumbled 7.6% after saying the pace of new subscribers joining its streaming television platform slowed to around 4 million during Q1 from almost 16 million new subscribers during the first three months of 2020, upstaging above-consensus Q1 results and an upbeat Q2 outlook.

