Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2020: EDU, PM, KO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping in Tuesday's pre-bell trading, with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) declining by over 1%, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were inactive.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) was down more than 4% even after the private educational services provider reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.93 per American depositary share (ADS) that climbed from $0.69 a year ago. Average earnings estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ stood at $0.79 per ADS.

Philip Morris International (PM) was down almost 5% as it reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.21, up from $1.09 reported a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected earnings of $1.13 per share at the tobacco company.

Coca-Cola (KO) was 0.9% lower after saying April volumes fell 25% globally. The company reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.51, up from $0.48 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ projection of $0.44. Revenue fell 1% year-over-year to $8.6 billion.

