Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2020: BYND,SBUX,CVNA,DRI

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 2.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing 2.8% in value.

In company news, Beyond Meat (BYND) raced 6.6% higher following reports Starbucks (SBUX) will begin selling its plant-based products on Wednesday at Starbucks locations throughout China. The coffee house chain will offer three dishes using Beyond Meat's beef alternative as part of broader efforts by Starbucks to become "resource positive," according to CNBC. The companies previously partnered to offer a plant-based sandwich at Starbucks outlets in Canada.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) rose 1.4% after Oppenheimer raised its stock rating on the grocery store chain to outperform from perform previously.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) was slightly more than 1% higher after pricing a $457.8 million public offering of nearly 7.83 million shares priced at $58.50 apiece, representing a 5.3% discount to Monday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.