Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2020: AMZN,BYND,SBUX,CVNA,DRI

Consumer stocks were ending mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing 2.1% in value.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) was down 2.4% in late Tuesday trade following reports the online retail giant will keep six of its fulfillment centers in France closed at least through Wednesday while it waits for a court to rule in a dispute with its warehouse employees over safety issues. The company's legal appeal over the definition of "essential items" during the COVID-19 pandemic was due Tuesday, according to media reports. Unions for the warehouse workers have wanted to keep the facilities closed after facing difficulty maintaining proper social distancing.

Beyond Meat (BYND) raced 8% higher following reports Starbucks (SBUX) will begin selling its plant-based products on Wednesday at Starbucks locations throughout China. The coffee house chain will offer three dishes using Beyond Meat's beef alternative as part of broader efforts by Starbucks to become "resource positive," according to CNBC. The companies previously partnered to offer a plant-based sandwich at Starbucks outlets in Canada.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) rose 2% after Oppenheimer raised its stock rating on the grocery store chain to outperform from perform previously.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) was 3% higher after pricing a $457.8 million public offering of nearly 7.83 million shares priced at $58.50 apiece, representing a 5.3% discount to Monday's closing price.

