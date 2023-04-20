Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2023: LVS, DHI, PM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.03% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping past 1% recently.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was up more than 4% after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.28 per share, compared with a loss of $0.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20 per share.

D.R. Horton (DHI) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, down from $4.03 per share a year earlier but exceeding the $1.92 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Philip Morris International (PM) was over 2% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

