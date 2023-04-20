Markets
LVS

Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2023: LVS, DHI, PM, XLP, XLY

April 20, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.03% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping past 1% recently.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was up more than 4% after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.28 per share, compared with a loss of $0.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20 per share.

D.R. Horton (DHI) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, down from $4.03 per share a year earlier but exceeding the $1.92 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Philip Morris International (PM) was over 2% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVS
DHI
PM
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.