Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2023: BZFD, PEP, MELI

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1%.

In company news, BuzzFeed (BZFD) shares were down past 19% after the company said it plans to reduce 15% of its staff and shut BuzzFeed News.

MercadoLibre (MELI) plans to add more than 13,000 jobs in Latin America in 2023 as it expands its logistics business, bringing its total headcount to 53,000, Bloomberg reported, citing Chief People Officer Sebastian Fernandez Silva in an interview. MercadoLibre was down 0.4%.

PepsiCo's (PEP) Frito-Lay said it will deploy over 700 electric delivery vehicles across the US by the end of 2023. PepsiCo was advancing 0.6%.

