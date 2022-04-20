Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2022: NFLX, PG, LULU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.47%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.45% recently.

Netflix (NFLX) was slipping past 28% after it reported Q1 diluted earnings of $3.53 per share, down from $3.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.91.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was marginally advancing after it reported fiscal Q3 core earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $1.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) was slightly higher after saying it expects to double its 2021 revenue by 2026 to $12.5 billion.

