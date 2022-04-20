Markets
CAR

Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2022: CAR,NFLX,OMC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.6%.

In company news, Avis Budget Group (CAR) sped over 12% higher after Barclays Wednesday raised its stock rating for the vehicle rental company to equal weight from underweight previously and increased its price target for Avis shares by $81 to $245 each.

Omnicon Group (OMC) was climbing 5.4% after the advertising agency reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.39 per share, up 4.5% from the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue slipped 0.6% from year-ago levels to $3.41 billion but also exceeded the $3.29 billion Street view.

Netflix (NFLX) was slipping over 36% after the streaming television company overnight said it lost 200,000 paid subscribers during Q1 and reported a drop in net income for the three months ended March 31, falling $0.22 per share from year-ago levels to $3.53 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR NFLX OMC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular