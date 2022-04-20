Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2022: CAR,NFLX,OMC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.6%.

In company news, Avis Budget Group (CAR) sped over 12% higher after Barclays Wednesday raised its stock rating for the vehicle rental company to equal weight from underweight previously and increased its price target for Avis shares by $81 to $245 each.

Omnicon Group (OMC) was climbing 5.4% after the advertising agency reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.39 per share, up 4.5% from the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue slipped 0.6% from year-ago levels to $3.41 billion but also exceeded the $3.29 billion Street view.

Netflix (NFLX) was slipping over 36% after the streaming television company overnight said it lost 200,000 paid subscribers during Q1 and reported a drop in net income for the three months ended March 31, falling $0.22 per share from year-ago levels to $3.53 per share.

