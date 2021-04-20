Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2021: UAL,YVR,FSR

Markets
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 1.5%.

In company news, United Airlines (UAL) fell 9.2% after reporting a non-GAAP Q1 net loss widened to $7.50 per share while revenue fell 59.6% year over year to $3.22 billion.

Liquid Media Group (YVR) climbed 2.5% after the electronic games company said it was partnering with blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies firm CurrencyWorks (CWRK.V) to develop the NFTainment.io nonfungible tokens platform. Pre-releases will be available beginning next month.

Fisker (FSR) rose 2.8% after BofA Securities began coverage of the electric vehicle manufacturer with a buy stock rating and a $31 price target.

