Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2021: PG, PM, EDU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading lower premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined by 0.52% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipped by 0.55% in recent trading.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was slightly lower even as it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.26 per share, up from $1.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.19.

Philip Morris International (PM) was down almost 2% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.57, compared with $1.21 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.39.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) gained more than 3% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per American depositary share, up from $0.09 per ADS a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.07.

