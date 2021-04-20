Markets
PG

Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2021: PG, PM, EDU, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were trading lower premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined by 0.52% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipped by 0.55% in recent trading.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was slightly lower even as it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.26 per share, up from $1.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.19.

Philip Morris International (PM) was down almost 2% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.57, compared with $1.21 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.39.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) gained more than 3% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per American depositary share, up from $0.09 per ADS a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.07.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG PM EDU XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular