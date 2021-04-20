Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2021: AAP,UAL,YVR,FSR,CWRK.V

Consumer stocks still were broadly mixed late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 1.3%.

In company news, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was 0.9% higher, easing from an earlier 3.1% rise to a best-ever $198.52 a share that followed the retailer announcing a three-fold increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share and authorizing a $1 billion increase to its current stock buyback program.

Liquid Media Group (YVR) climbed 4.3% after the electronic games company said it was partnering with blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies firm CurrencyWorks (CWRK.V) to develop the NFTainment.io nonfungible tokens platform. Pre-releases will be available beginning next month.

Fisker (FSR) rose 4.1% after BofA Securities began coverage of the electric vehicle manufacturer with a buy rating and a $31 price target.

Among decliners, United Airlines (UAL) fell 8.7% after reporting Q1 non-GAAP net loss widened to $7.50 per share and revenue fell 59.6% year over year to $3.22 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.