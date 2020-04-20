Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2020: TGNA, RCL, M, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were flat to lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged, while shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down more than 1%.

Tegna (TGNA) was gaining above 5% as it released its preliminary Q1 results, with the broadcaster estimating adjusted EPS of about $0.43, surging from the $0.29 posted a year ago.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) was down more than 4% after it announced the extended suspension of its operations through June 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macy's (M) is considering issuing new bonds backed by property and other assets to bolster its liquidity and weather the COVID-19 crisis, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. Macy's was recently slipping by more than 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.