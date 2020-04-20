Consumer Sector Update for 04/20/2020: CPB,UAL,MDP

Consumer stocks were edging narrowly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was down about 0.3%.

In company news, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) climbed 3.2% on Monday after reporting a big jump in sales, especially at large supermarkets and other retail chains, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said product demand has increased as consumers stock up on food in response to shelter-at-home orders although it warned the recent uptick could slow or even turn lower if buyer habits again change.

United Airlines (UAL) tumbled 4% after the air carrier reported preliminary Q1 financial results, recording a $2.1 billion unadjusted pre-tax loss during the three months ended March 31 as revenue plunged.

Meredith (MDP) dropped almost 6.8% after the magazine publisher Monday said it was suspending payment of its quarterly dividend and cutting director and executive pay to preserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also withdrew its 2020 outlook and said it would make "significant" reductions in its capital spending in addition to working with customers and suppliers to optimize its working capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.