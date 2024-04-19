Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2024: PG, UTI, FC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) marginally declining recently.
Procter & Gamble (PG) shares were down more than 2% even after the company reported higher fiscal Q3 core earnings and net sales.
Universal Technical Institute (UTI) shares were up 0.2% after the company said it has renewed its contract for supply of batteries from Interstate Batteries by another five years.
Franklin Covey (FC) shares were 0.6% higher after the company said its board has approved a new plan to purchase up to $50 million of its shares.
