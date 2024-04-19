Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2024: NFLX, PARA, APO, SONY, PG

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 0.7%.

In corporate news, Netflix's (NFLX) Q1 results exceeded Wall Street's estimates amid stronger-than-expected membership growth, while the streaming giant late Thursday offered a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Its shares tumbled 8.7%.

Paramount Global (PARA) shares jumped 14% following media reports that Apollo Global Management (APO) and Sony Group (SONY) are discussing a joint bid for the company.

Procter & Gamble (PG) on Friday raised its full-year core earnings growth outlook as it reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 earnings. Its shares declined 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.