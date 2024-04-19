News & Insights

Markets
NFLX

Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2024: NFLX, PARA, APO, SONY, PG

April 19, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 0.7%.

In corporate news, Netflix's (NFLX) Q1 results exceeded Wall Street's estimates amid stronger-than-expected membership growth, while the streaming giant late Thursday offered a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Its shares tumbled 8.7%.

Paramount Global (PARA) shares jumped 14% following media reports that Apollo Global Management (APO) and Sony Group (SONY) are discussing a joint bid for the company.

Procter & Gamble (PG) on Friday raised its full-year core earnings growth outlook as it reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 earnings. Its shares declined 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
PARA
APO
SONY
PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.