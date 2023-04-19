Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2023: LAD, EDU, DIS, XLP, XLY

April 19, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.16% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.84% recently.

Lithia Motors (LAD) was retreating by more than 5% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $8.44 per diluted share, down from $11.96 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $8.81.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) was slightly advancing after it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.56 per diluted American depositary share, swinging from an adjusted loss of $0.56 per ADS a year earlier. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.26.

Disney (DIS) is planning to cut thousands of jobs next week across all of its regional units, including 15% of its entertainment unit workforce, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Disney was nearly 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

