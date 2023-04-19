Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2023: AMZN, FOX, FOXA, MAT, GPS, KO, UBER

Consumer stocks were mixed on late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 0.2%.

In company news, Amazon (AMZN) and Fox Television Stations (FOXA) said Wednesday that they have entered into a deal to distribute the TV company's local news content across Amazon's devices. Amazon shares were up 2.1% while Fox shares were down 0.6%.

Mattel (MAT) and Gap (GPS) said they have formed a partnership to launch apparel products. Mattel and Gap both gained 0.1%.

Coca-Cola (KO) has signed a licensing agreement with Frutura, a global sales and marketing network, for the use of its Minute Maid and Simply brands on fresh fruits. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.1%.

Uber (UBER) said it formed a partnership with PetSmart, adding the pet retailer's products to the Uber Eats app for deliveries in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. Uber shares were up 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.