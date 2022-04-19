Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2022: TBLT,SEV,ROKU

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.6%.

In company news, ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) climbed over 64% after the tool-maker late Monday reported a net loss of $0.37 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.68 per share loss during the year-ago period, while revenue grew 105% over the final three months of 2020, rising to $24.6 million and matching the Capital IQ consensus call.

Sono Group (SEV) rose more than 80% after the German electric car manufacturer Tuesday reported its first revenue, generating 16,000 euros during the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

Roku (ROKU) rose 8.9% after Rosenblatt began coverage of the streaming television company with a buy rating and a $188 price target. The company Tuesday also said it was launching a privacy-first "clean room" project allowing advertisers to use encrypted data to plan and evaluate their campaigns on Roku.

