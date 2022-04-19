Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2022: STLA, LIDR, HAS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down by a slight 0.01% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up by 0.74%.

Stellantis (STLA) was down over 5% after saying it has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga, Russia, to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees.

AEye (LIDR) said it has expanded to Germany with a new office in Munich. AEye was recently down more than 4%.

Hasbro (HAS) was slightly lower as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per diluted share, down from $1 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.64.

