Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2021: PTON,COUR,AMBO,HOG,AMZN

Consumer stocks continued to add to their Monday retreat, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping about 0.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking over 1.3%.

In company news, Peloton Interactive (PTON) dropped 7.7% after the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a safety bulletin urging people with young children or pets to stop using the company's Tread+ treadmill following 39 incidents, including one death, involving the machine. Peloton dismissed the warning as "inaccurate and misleading" and said the device was safe when used properly.

Coursera (COUR) fell 7.5% after Berenberg Monday began coverage of the educational content company with a buy investment rating and a $60 price target.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) gained more than 10% after the motorcycle-maker reported non-GAAP Q1 profit of $1.68 a share, improving on $0.45 per share during the year-ago quarter and topping Wall Street forecasts for an $0.89 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended March 28.

Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) climbed over 32% after saying it was expanding its partnership with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services with the launch of an artificial intelligence-supported training platform for teachers.

