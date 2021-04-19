Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2021: KO, MLHR, KNL, HOG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.11% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping by 0.57%.

Coca-Cola (KO) was up almost 1% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, up from $0.51 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.50.

Herman Miller (MLHR) was dropping more than 12% after saying it has agreed to acquire design firm Knoll (KNL) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.8 billion.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) was almost 8% higher as it reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 per share, compared with $0.45 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.89.

