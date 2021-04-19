Consumer Sector Update for 04/19/2021: COUR,AMBO,HOG,AMZN

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF a touch higher while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking over 1.2%.

In company news, Coursera (COUR) fell 8.4% after Berenberg Monday began coverage of the educational content company with a buy investment rating and a $60 price target.

Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) climbed nearly 38% after saying it was expanding its partnership with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services with the launch of an artificial intelligence-supported training platform for teachers.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) gained more than 10% after the motorcycle-maker reported non-GAAP Q1 profit of $1.68 a share, improving on $0.45 per share during the year-ago quarter and above Wall Street forecasts for an $0.89 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended March 28.

