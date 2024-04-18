Consumer Sector Update for 04/18/2024: THCH, IBTA, WMT, GPC, ALK

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.5%.

In corporate news, TH International (THCH) shares jumped 24%. The company reported a Q4 adjusted loss Thursday of 0.74 renminbi ($0.10) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.73 renminbi a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 391.2 million renminbi, up from 301.5 million renminbi a year earlier.

Ibotta (IBTA) shares surged 19% in their trading debut on the NYSE on Thursday following its initial public offering. The Walmart-backed (WMT) marketing platform company priced its IPO of almost 6.6 million class A shares at $88 per share, with 2.5 million shares coming from the company and the rest from some stockholders.

Genuine Parts (GPC) shares soared nearly 11% after it reported higher year-over-year adjusted earnings and net sales.

Alaska Air (ALK) reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss despite a $162 million hit tied to an incident involving one of its flights in January, while the airline issued an upbeat earnings outlook for the current three-month period. Its shares spiked over 4%.

