Consumer Sector Update for 04/18/2024: GPC, ALK, DHI

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%.

In corporate news, Genuine Parts (GPC) shares rose 12% after it reported higher year-over-year adjusted earnings and net sales.

Alaska Air (ALK) reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss despite a $162 million hit tied to an incident involving one of its flights in January, while the airline issued an upbeat earnings outlook for the current three-month period. Its shares jumped 4.3% recently.

D.R. Horton (DHI) on Thursday delivered better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, prompting the homebuilder to lift its full-year revenue outlook. Its shares gained 1.2% in recent trading.

