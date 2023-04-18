Consumer Sector Update for 04/18/2023: SONO, BTI, AMZN, CJJD, CSSE, DG

Consumer stocks were slightly higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose by 1.1% from a year earlier in the week ended April 15 after a 1.5% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Sonos (SONO) was 0.3% higher after it said it launched Sonos Pro, a subscription-based software as a service for remote management of music systems across multiple business locations in the US.

British American Tobacco (BTI) and Amazon (AMZN) are facing investigations by Italian authorities over the companies' allegedly "misleading" ad on the tobacco company's heated tobacco product, the Italian Competition Authority said. Amazon was included in the probe as the tobacco heater was sold through the Amazon.it website. British American Tobacco shares were little changed while Amazon stock was down 0.7%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) shares were plunging more than 85% after the company said it will sell about 2.3 million shares at $3.10 per share to an institutional investor to raise around $7 million for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) was flat after saying it signed an expanded partnership deal to add 1,500 Redbox kiosks at Dollar General (DG) stores over the next two years.

