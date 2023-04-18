Consumer Sector Update for 04/18/2023: BABA, LIND, PLOW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Alibaba (BABA) affiliate Ant Group is expected to see its fine from Chinese regulators lowered to about $728 million from over $1 billion, along with downgraded charges, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Alibaba was recently up more than 2%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) was slipping past 1% after it priced a $275 million private offering of 9% senior secured notes due 2028 at par.

Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) was 0.4% lower after it reported a preliminary Q1 adjusted loss of $0.55 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.11 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

