Markets
BABA

Consumer Sector Update for 04/18/2023: BABA, LIND, PLOW, XLP, XLY

April 18, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Alibaba (BABA) affiliate Ant Group is expected to see its fine from Chinese regulators lowered to about $728 million from over $1 billion, along with downgraded charges, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Alibaba was recently up more than 2%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) was slipping past 1% after it priced a $275 million private offering of 9% senior secured notes due 2028 at par.

Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) was 0.4% lower after it reported a preliminary Q1 adjusted loss of $0.55 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.11 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA
LIND
PLOW
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.