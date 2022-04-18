Consumer Sector Update for 04/18/2022: NUZE,DIDI,ETSY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.4%.

In company news, NuZee (NUZE) has turned 1% lower, reversing an early 0.8% advance that followed the packaged foods company signing a non-exclusive co-packing and manufacturing agreement to produce single-serve instant coffee with Wild Society Coffee. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Etsy (ETSY) slid 5.5% after a regulatory filing on Friday showed CEO Josh Silverman last week exercised an option to buy 20,850 of the ecommerce platform company's shares at $10.62 apiece and then sold those shares through a series of April 13 transactions priced between $111.84 to $118.30 per share.

DiDi Global (DIDI) slumped nearly 18% after the Chinese ride-hailing company said its shareholders will vote "as soon as practicable" on a voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange following "prudent consideration" by the board.

