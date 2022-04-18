Consumer Sector Update for 04/18/2022: NUZE, UDMY, TOUR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.16% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up by 0.05%.

NuZee (NUZE) was gaining nearly 8% in value after saying it has signed a non-exclusive co-packing and manufacturing agreement with Wild Society Coffee to enter a new co-packing category, single-serve instant coffee.

Udemy (UDMY) subsidiary Udemy Business has signed an agreement with Pactera EDGE to provide the latter's employees access to online courses on its platform, Pactera EDGE said. Udemy shares were almost 3% higher recently.

Tuniu (TOUR) was declining by more than 3% after saying it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market that the company is not in compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

