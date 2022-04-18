Consumer Sector Update for 04/18/2022: KAVL,NUZE,DIDI

Consumer stocks turned broadly lower during afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was slipping 0.1%, giving back a modest midday gain.

In company news, Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL) rose over 13% after the electronic cigarettes company Monday said it expects to open around 3,900 new store locations over the next 45 days, expanding its distribution network of Bidi Vapor products to about 28,000 stores. One of the new retailers already placed over $1.1 million in orders, it said.

To the downside, NuZee (NUZE) turned 3% lower, reversing an early 0.8% advance that followed the packaged foods company signing a non-exclusive co-packing and manufacturing agreement to produce single-serve instant coffee with Wild Society Coffee. Financial terms were not disclosed.

DiDi Global (DIDI) slumped nearly 18% after the Chinese ride-hailing company said its shareholders will vote "as soon as practicable" on a voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange following "prudent consideration" by the board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.