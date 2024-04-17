Consumer Sector Update for 04/17/2024: UAL, TPR, CPRI, PLCE

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, United Airlines (UAL) shares climbed more than 15% in recent trading. The airline late Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss despite a $200 million hit from the temporary grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 Max 9, while it updated its long-term fleet strategy to smooth out its aircraft delivery schedule.

The US Federal Trade Commission is preparing to block Tapestry's (TPR) potential $8.5 billion takeover of Capri (CPRI), the New York Times reported Wednesday. Tapestry shares fell 1% and Capri was down nearly 2%.

Children's Place (PLCE) shares soared over 16% after it said Wednesday it signed a financing agreement with majority shareholder Mithaq Capital for a new $90 million unsecured term loan.

