Consumer Sector Update for 04/17/2024: DASH, UBER, UAL, TPR, CPRI, PLCE

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, DoorDash (DASH) and Uber's (UBER) Uber Eats face US senators' queries over alleged "hidden junk fees" on food deliveries and their connection to executive pay. DoorDash shares fell 2%, and Uber dropped 2.8%.

United Airlines (UAL) shares surged 18%. The airline late Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss despite a $200 million hit from the temporary grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 Max 9, while it updated its long-term fleet strategy to smooth out its aircraft delivery schedule.

The US Federal Trade Commission is preparing to block Tapestry's (TPR) potential $8.5 billion takeover of Capri (CPRI), the New York Times reported Wednesday. Tapestry shares decreased 0.8% and Capri fell 2.5%.

Children's Place (PLCE) shares soared 17% after it said Wednesday it signed a financing agreement with majority shareholder Mithaq Capital for a new $90 million loan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.