Consumer Sector Update for 04/17/2023: MO, FOX, MANU

April 17, 2023 — 02:15 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were rising on Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, Minnesota reportedly settled its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria (MO) for allegedly targeting young people with vaping products, according to media reports, citing statements from the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, and Juul. Altria shares were rising almost 0.5%.

Fox (FOXA, FOX) and Dominion Voting Systems' defamation trial has been delayed as the media company reportedly seeks a potential settlement, according to multiple media outlets. Fox shares were 0.6% higher.

Manchester United (MANU) shares were down past 11% after a report saying that the Glazer family were "increasingly confident" of obtaining the outside investment that would allow them to retain ownership of the club.

