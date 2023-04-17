Consumer Sector Update for 04/17/2023: LULU, MO, FOX, FOXA, MANU

Consumer stocks were rising late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both up 0.4%.

In company news, lululemon athletica (LULU) is working with an advisor to sell Mirror, the fitness gear maker unit it purchased in 2020, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The company's shares were little changed.

Minnesota reportedly settled its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria (MO) for allegedly targeting young people with vaping products, according to media reports, citing statements from the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, and Juul. Altria shares were rising almost 0.9%.

Fox (FOXA, FOX) and Dominion Voting Systems' defamation trial has been delayed as the media company is reportedly seeking a potential settlement, according to multiple media outlets. Fox shares were 1.8% higher.

Manchester United (MANU) shares were down past 11% after a report saying that the Glazer family was "increasingly confident" of obtaining the outside investment that would allow them to retain ownership of the club.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.