Markets
FFIE

Consumer Sector Update for 04/17/2023: FFIE, CWH, TLYS, XLP, XLY

April 17, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.09% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.39% recently.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) was climbing past 5% after saying its first production built vehicle, the FF91 Futurist, has been completed at its plant in Hanford, California.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) was up more than 2% amid a deal to acquire All Seasons RV in Yuba City, California.

Tilly's (TLYS) said it appointed Laura Janney as its chief merchandising officer, starting May 8. Tilly's was recently advancing by over 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFIE
CWH
TLYS
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.