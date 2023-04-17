Consumer Sector Update for 04/17/2023: FFIE, CWH, TLYS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.09% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.39% recently.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) was climbing past 5% after saying its first production built vehicle, the FF91 Futurist, has been completed at its plant in Hanford, California.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) was up more than 2% amid a deal to acquire All Seasons RV in Yuba City, California.

Tilly's (TLYS) said it appointed Laura Janney as its chief merchandising officer, starting May 8. Tilly's was recently advancing by over 2%.

