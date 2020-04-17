Consumer Sector Update for 04/17/2020: PLNT, TSG, LVS

Consumer stocks were climbing in pre-market Friday trading, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rallying past 3%. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP), meanwhile, were up more than 1%.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) was advancing by more than 14% after US President Donald Trump unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the US economy, under which gyms would be among the first places to open if they "adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols."

The Stars Group (TSG) was gaining more than 14% after the online gaming company said it expects to post record revenue in Q1, estimating a 27% year-over-year increase to about $735 million.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was up more than 4% amid a plan to suspend its dividend program to maintain a strong balance sheet during business and economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The casino and hotel operator also said its current financial position will allow it to progress with its capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.