Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2024: LYV, PLNT, MDLZ

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) shares sank 7.4% following after The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday that the US Department of Justice is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) shares dropped 3.8% as the company said Tuesday it named Colleen Keating chief executive, effective June 10. Keating, who most recently served as the CEO of First Key Homes, will replace Craig Benson, who will continue as a company board member.

Mondelez (MDLZ) will be fined millions of euros by the European Commission as early as May for restricting sales of its products between EU countries, the Financial Times reported. Mondelez shares were fractionally lower.

