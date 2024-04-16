News & Insights

Markets
LYV

Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2024: LYV, PLNT, MDLZ

April 16, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) shares sank 7.4% following after The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday that the US Department of Justice is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) shares dropped 3.8% as the company said Tuesday it named Colleen Keating chief executive, effective June 10. Keating, who most recently served as the CEO of First Key Homes, will replace Craig Benson, who will continue as a company board member.

Mondelez (MDLZ) will be fined millions of euros by the European Commission as early as May for restricting sales of its products between EU countries, the Financial Times reported. Mondelez shares were fractionally lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYV
PLNT
MDLZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.