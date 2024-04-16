News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2024: AMZN, LYV, PLNT, DPZ

April 16, 2024 — 03:52 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) decreasing 0.5%.

In corporate news, Amazon.com's (AMZN) Prime membership grew to an estimated 180 million users in the US in the March quarter, an 8% increase from a year ago, according to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. Amazon shares were fractionally higher.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) shares dropped more than 7% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Justice is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) shares dropped 3% after the company said it named Colleen Keating chief executive, effective June 10. Keating will succeed Craig Benson, who will continue as a company board member.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) shares are likely to gain further thanks to accelerating growth and solid catalyst path, UBS said in a report Tuesday. The investment firm kept its buy rating on the stock while raising the price target to $570 from $526. Domino's shares were shedding 0.4%.

