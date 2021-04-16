Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2021: GM,EFOI,DKNG,SQBG

Consumer stocks still were rising late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was rising 0.8%.

In company news, General Motors (GM) was narrowly higher after the automaker said it plans to invest $2.3 billion to build a second electric battery cell manufacturing plant near a GM facility in Spring Hill, Tenn., as part of its joint venture with South Korea's LG.

DraftKings (DKNG) rose 1% after saying it will be the official sports betting partner of the National Football League as well as continue to be its official daily fantasy partner.

Energy Focus (EFOI) climbed 10.4% after saying it was partnering with Batteries Plus Bulbs to sell its energy-efficient lighting systems at Battery Plus stores in the US.

Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) tumbled more than 38% after the leisure wear company's Q4 total revenue fell to $23 million during the three months ended Dec. 31.

