Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2021: EFOI,DKNG,SQBG

Consumer stocks were rising in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Energy Focus (EFOI) climbed 9% after saying it was partnering with Batteries Plus Bulbs to sell its energy-efficient lighting systems at Battery Plus stores in the US.

DraftKings (DKNG) rose 1% after saying it will be the official sports betting partner of the National Football League as well as continue to be its official daily fantasy partner.

Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) tumbled almost 34% after the leisure wear company's Q4 total revenue fell to $23 million during the three months ended Dec. 31.

