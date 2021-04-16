Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2021: DKNG, CCEP, CCL, CUK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing in Friday's pre-bell activity. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was gaining 0.13% in value and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.2% higher in recent trading.

DraftKings (DKNG) was advancing by almost 4% after saying it will be the official sports betting partner of the National Football League as well as continue to be its official daily fantasy partner.

Shareholders of Coca-Cola Amatil voted in favor of the AUD9.83 billion ($7.61 billion) takeover offer from Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP). Coca-Cola European Partners was inactive in recent trading.

Carnival (CCL/CUK) unit AIDA Cruises said it will offer new cruises from Greece starting May 23 but cancel trips in other destinations. Carnival was marginally gaining recently.

