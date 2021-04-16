Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2021: DKNG, CCEP, CCL, CUK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing in Friday's pre-bell activity. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was gaining 0.13% in value and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.2% higher in recent trading.

DraftKings (DKNG) was advancing by almost 4% after saying it will be the official sports betting partner of the National Football League as well as continue to be its official daily fantasy partner.

Shareholders of Coca-Cola Amatil voted in favor of the AUD9.83 billion ($7.61 billion) takeover offer from Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP). Coca-Cola European Partners was inactive in recent trading.

Carnival (CCL/CUK) unit AIDA Cruises said it will offer new cruises from Greece starting May 23 but cancel trips in other destinations. Carnival was marginally gaining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.