Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2020: SBUX, XLP, XLY, BBBY

Consumer stocks were steady, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) gaining more than 0.2% Thursday afternoon while consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 (XLY) were up almost 1%.

Starbucks (SBUX) was softer, paring earlier gains, after Chief Executive Kevin Johnson issued a memo to employees announcing a plan to reopen a number of US branches as certain states report decreasing new COVID-19 cases.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was up almost 18%, reversing the previous day's plunge, as it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.38, down from $1.20 reported a year ago but well ahead of consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $0.20 a share.

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) slipped almost 8% even as it reported a net income of $0.15 per share for fiscal Q4, compared with a net loss of $0.24 per share in the year-earlier quarter. The earnings were in line with the view of two analysts polled by Capital IQ.

