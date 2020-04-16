Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2020: LOVE, LAKE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, BBBY

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.18%

MCD: +0.68%

DIS: +1.16%

CVS: +0.31%

KO: +0.15%

Consumer giants were advancing pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Lovesac (LOVE), which was surging more than 42% after the furniture retailer reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.37 that slipped from $0.63 a year ago. Consensus from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was $0.36.

(+) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was up more than 17%, reversing the previous day's plunge as it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.38, down from $1.20 reported a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had forecast $0.20.

(-) Lakeland Industries (LAKE) was slipping more than 8% even as it reported a net income of $0.15 per share for fiscal Q4 ending Jan. 31, compared with a net loss of $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter. The earnings were in line with the view of two analysts polled by Capital IQ.

