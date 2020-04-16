Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2020: JILL,BBBY,SBUX,LAKE

Consumer stocks were adding to their mid-day gains heading into Thursday's close, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF were up almost 1.1%.

J Jill (JILL) slid 7.6% on Thursday after the clothier warned it will move forward with employee layoffs if it cannot reopen its stores by May 30. "The company hopes that such layoffs will be temporary and that the company will rehire associates once stores reopen and business rebounds," it said in a new regulatory filing. J Jill furloughed most of its store workers on April 1 and is now expecting to follow suit with store-, area- and district-level managers beginning on May 3.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) jumped 18%, reversing Wednesday's steep decline after the retailer reported non-GAAP net income of $0.38 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Feb. 29, down compared with its $1.20 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still nearly doubling up the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.20 per share.

Starbucks (SBUX) was 1.5% higher, paring its earlier gains, after CEO Kevin Johnson issued a memo to employees announcing plans to reopen some of its US branches as the number of new COVID-19 cases in selected states show signs of declining.

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) slipped almost 4%, with the maker of industrial protective clothing receiving little apparent upside despite reported Q4 net income of $0.15 per share, reversing its $0.24 per share net loss during the year-ago period and matching the two-analyst consensus, according to Capital IQ.

