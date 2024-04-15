Consumer Sector Update for 04/15/2024: TSLA, TPR, CPRI, ACI

Consumer stocks were in the red Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.3%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares tumbled 4.6% after media reports that the company has told employees in an internal email that it plans to lay off "more than 10%" of its global workforce. Separately, Tesla Senior Vice President Drew Baglino has resigned from the company, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Tapestry (TPR) said in a Monday filing that the European Commission and Japan's Fair Trade Commission have approved its planned $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri (CPRI). Tapestry shares were down 0.3%, and Capri was retreating 0.5%.

Albertsons (ACI) is expected to post mixed fiscal Q4 results, with identical store sales likely to surpass market estimates and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization falling short of predictions, RBC Capital Markets said Monday. Albertsons shares were 0.3% lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.