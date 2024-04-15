Consumer Sector Update for 04/15/2024: BRFS, TSLA, TPR, CPRI, ACI

Consumer stocks declined late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.6%.

In corporate news, BRF (BRFS) shares jumped 8.9% following upgrades by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. Goldman raised the stock to neutral from sell and adjusted its price target to $3.10 from $1.90. JPMorgan lifted the stock to overweight from neutral.

Tesla (TSLA) shares tumbled 5.1% after media reports said the company told employees in an internal email it plans to lay off "more than 10%" of its global workforce. Separately, Tesla Senior Vice President Drew Baglino resigned, Bloomberg reported.

Tapestry (TPR) said the European Commission and Japan's Fair Trade Commission approved the company's planned $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri (CPRI). Tapestry shares fell 1.1%, and Capri dropped 0.4%.

Albertsons (ACI) is expected to post mixed fiscal Q4 results with identical store sales likely to surpass market estimates and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization falling short of predictions, RBC Capital Markets said. Albertsons shares decreased 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.