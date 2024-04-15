Consumer Sector Update for 04/15/2024: BALY, NKE, UNFI, JPM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently unchanged.

Bally's (BALY) was down 0.9% after it filed a prospectus Friday for the sale of up to 7.9 million of its common shares held by SBG Gaming as the selling shareholder.

Nike (NKE) Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe blamed remote work for the company's lack of fresh new products, CNBC reported Friday. Nike was 0.9% higher in recent premarket activity.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) is seeking to refinance at least a $600 million loan due in October next year, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) assisting the company in finding investors, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. United Natural Foods was up 0.2% pre-bell.

