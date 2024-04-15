News & Insights

Markets
BALY

Consumer Sector Update for 04/15/2024: BALY, NKE, UNFI, JPM, XLP, XLY

April 15, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently unchanged.

Bally's (BALY) was down 0.9% after it filed a prospectus Friday for the sale of up to 7.9 million of its common shares held by SBG Gaming as the selling shareholder.

Nike (NKE) Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe blamed remote work for the company's lack of fresh new products, CNBC reported Friday. Nike was 0.9% higher in recent premarket activity.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) is seeking to refinance at least a $600 million loan due in October next year, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) assisting the company in finding investors, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. United Natural Foods was up 0.2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BALY
NKE
UNFI
JPM
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.