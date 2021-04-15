Consumer Sector Update for 04/15/2021: PEP, AEO, MAT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.20% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.76% higher.

PepsiCo (PEP) advanced slightly after reporting Q1 core earnings of $1.21 per share, up from $1.07 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was up more than 4% after saying its Q1 revenue is on track to exceed $1 billion, surpassing expectations. The retailer added it also expects to report operating income of approximately $120 million, boosted by increased demand and improved margins.

Mattel (MAT) was over 1% higher after it launched a carbon-neutral die-cast vehicle, the Matchbox Tesla Roadster, which will be available starting in 2022.

