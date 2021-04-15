Consumer Sector Update for 04/15/2021: KXIN,AEO,DAL

Consumer stocks were rising in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.5%.

In company news, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) rose 4.6% after the Chinese auto dealership chain received Nasdaq stock market approval for its proposed acquisition of Haitaoche Ltd. It also said Haitaoche has signed a cooperation agreement with Jingdong Century Trade Ltd and was expecting to sell 2 billion renminbi worth of vehicle through the Jingdong platform.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) rose 4.1% after the retailer said sales for its fiscal Q1 ending May 1 are on track to exceed $1 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expecting $905 million in Q1 revenue.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) was 3.6% lower after reporting a non-GAAP net loss of $3.55 per share, reversing a $0.96 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.17 per share loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.