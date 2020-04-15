Markets
LWAY

Consumer Sector Update for 04/15/2020: LWAY, JCP, SGMS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.94%

MCD: -2.47%

DIS: -2.03%

CVS: -2.66%

KO: -2.43%

Consumer giants were slipping in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Lifeway Foods (LWAY), which was gaining more than 14% after saying it expects a 2% to 4% increase in its Q1 net sales from a year earlier, with March net sales to rise 13%. The company also said it boosted its production in Q1 to meet increased demand from both its grocery retail and online grocery segments.

(-) J.C. Penney (JCP) was declining more than 20% after Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the company is exploring filing for bankruptcy protection while 850 of its stores are temporarily closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

(-) Scientific Games (SGMS) was down 3%, reversing gains from the previous day when it announced that it drew down $480 million from its revolving credit facilities in a bid to maintain maximum financial flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

